DA revels in MacG suggestion that might be time to give them a chance to govern

Narissa Subramoney

Three days ago, MacG pondered something that many South Africans might have done before, on his Podcast and Chill Show.

“Is it not time that we give the DA a chance?”

The Democratic Alliance clearly saw MacG’s musings as well deserved pat on the back, and have since uploaded a small clip of the show on its Facebook page in which host MacG posed the question.

“I’m saying like don’t you think the infrastructure would be better, the whole country? Don’t you think the quality of life would be better?” asks MacG.



The DA’s well-oiled PR machine quickly jumped on MacG’s somewhat reluctant train of thought with its ever-ready report card of wins for municipalities where it currently governs.

“Gauteng’s top-performing municipality is run by the DA. 71% of Western Cape households get their income from salaries because it’s easier to find a job,” says the post.

MacG mused that South Africa might actually have better energy security and infrastructure should the opposition party take over governance.

But co-host and SA musician Sol Phenduka voiced the one concern that the majority of black South Africans have about voting for the DA: “What is it that the ANC is currently giving black people that the DA will take away?”

If the comments section on the post is anything to go by, DA fans are ready for change and believe the opposition would differ from the ANC by putting the country first and the party second.

