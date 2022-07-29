Phala Phala: ‘Ramaphosa will return to integrity committee’ – Radebe

Getrude Makhafola

African National Congress (ANC) head of policy Jeff Radebe says President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the party’s integrity commission again as his first appearance on Thursday was never concluded.

“The president did meet with the committee… however, the meeting was not completed. Another one will be scheduled between him and the integrity committee,” Radebe said during a media briefing at the ANC’s policy conference being held at Nasrec.

According to the Mail & Guardian, Ramaphosa refused to say anything on his Phala Phala farm saga during his appearance on Thursday evening.

The Phala Phala farm saga came to light when former spy boss, Arthur Fraser, opened a case against Ramaphosa, claiming the president had concealed a theft that occurred at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Ramaphosa had vowed to cooperate with the integrity committee. Last month, he told the Limpopo provincial conference that the large sum of money stolen from the farm were from animal sales, and that he did nothing wrong as he never stole public funds.

‘Open cards conference’

Radebe said the conference was “open cards” and no one would be prevented from airing their views.

“Nothing is being hidden… it’s open cards. There is no policy position that won’t be tackled.”

When asked about disgruntled Free State members who were reportedly threatening legal action over credentials, Radebe said delegates were yet to raise issues in the plenary.

“There will be a report on credentials at plenary… if there are specific issues, they will arise. All provinces have been given delegates in proportion of their size of membership. That’s why KZN has a larger number compared to Northern Cape, its precisely because of membership,” he said.

The policy conference brings together warring factions to debate policies.

The bone of contention at the conference include the step-aside rule and nationalisation of the SA Reserve Bank. Various policies which will be adopted at the ANC’s national conference in December are expected to be discussed.

The party had estimated that at least 2,065 delegates would arrive at Nasrec.

Radebe said the precise number of those present would be known after credentials are presented and adopted.

