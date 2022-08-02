New twist in dispute over removal of Cope official

The removal from the Ekurhuleni metropolitan council of Congress of the People (Cope) member Ndzipho Khalipa has taken a new turn, with Gauteng regions pushing for party president Mosiuoa Lekota to step aside and be replaced by his deputy, Willie Madisha. Ekurhuleni regional secretary Mxolisi Ntobela said yesterday Lekota’s support for the axing of Khalipa and his replacement with Thomas Mofokeng was in contravention of the party’s constitution. The Cope Gauteng region will today brief the media on the way forward in the matter. Lekota’s affidavit, written in support of Mofokeng’s deployment to Ekurhuleni, said: “I have read the answering...

The removal from the Ekurhuleni metropolitan council of Congress of the People (Cope) member Ndzipho Khalipa has taken a new turn, with Gauteng regions pushing for party president Mosiuoa Lekota to step aside and be replaced by his deputy, Willie Madisha.

Ekurhuleni regional secretary Mxolisi Ntobela said yesterday Lekota’s support for the axing of Khalipa and his replacement with Thomas Mofokeng was in contravention of the party’s constitution.

The Cope Gauteng region will today brief the media on the way forward in the matter.

Lekota’s affidavit, written in support of Mofokeng’s deployment to Ekurhuleni, said: “I have read the answering affidavit deposed by Thomas Mofokeng for the seventh and eighth respondents herein corroborate the contents thereof in so far as it relates to me.”

Refusing to be drawn into the matter, Lekota said it was “beyond me to get involved”.

“It is a matter that is in the hands of regional and provincial structures in that area.

“Our constitution says that huge issues are addressed at the national congress national committee (CNC) and every province has its provincial structure – dealing with those matters.

“It is only when referred to the CNC, can we begin to engage in those things. This matter has not been referred to the CNC.

“I cannot deal with local or provincial issues unless referred to me.”

ALSO READ: Cope steps up pressure in support of ousted councillor

Lekota’s comments further contradicted recent minutes of Cope’s congress executive committee (CEC).

CEC resolutions taken on 19 July, 2022, took into account Khalipa’s withdrawal of a case challenging his removal.

The CEC resolved that:

Mofokeng should resign as a councillor in Ekurhuleni, with immediate effect.

Khalipa should assume his councillor position in council.

Lekota should communicate the decision to both comrades and a memorandum of understanding should be signed by all parties.

Failure to reach an agreement, should lead to disciplinary measures being instituted.

NOW READ: Lekota breaks down in tears, defends white people’s land