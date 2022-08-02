Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
2 minute read
2 Aug 2022
5:00 am
Politics

New twist in dispute over removal of Cope official

Brian Sokutu

Gauteng regions pushing for Cope president Mosiuoa Lekota to be replaced by Willie Madisha.

Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota briefs media in Johannesburg, 26 November 2018. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
The removal from the Ekurhuleni metropolitan council of Congress of the People (Cope) member Ndzipho Khalipa has taken a new turn, with Gauteng regions pushing for party president Mosiuoa Lekota to step aside and be replaced by his deputy, Willie Madisha. Ekurhuleni regional secretary Mxolisi Ntobela said yesterday Lekota’s support for the axing of Khalipa and his replacement with Thomas Mofokeng was in contravention of the party’s constitution. The Cope Gauteng region will today brief the media on the way forward in the matter. Lekota’s affidavit, written in support of Mofokeng’s deployment to Ekurhuleni, said: “I have read the answering...

Read more on these topics