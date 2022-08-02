Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
2 Aug 2022
5:15 am
Politics

ANC still has ‘no plan’ for stagnant economy

Eric Naki

No clear strategy for manufacturing and mining, says expert

A flag of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) flies outside a polling station in Langa, near Cape Town, on 1 November 2021, during South Africa's local elections. Photo: RODGER BOSCH / AFP
A leading market economist is suggesting that for the ANC to achieve sustainable development, it must avoid repeating past positions and recommendations and must forge alliances with social partners and academics to attain a shared growth economy. In a critical advisory opinion, macroeconomist Miyelani Mkhabela, who is chief economist and chief executive at Antwisa Transaction Advisory, said sustainable industrial development would not be achieved from repeating past propositions and recommendations. “The ANC policy conference has no practical clear strategy for the manufacturing and mining industry,” he said. “Those are key sectors to lead the economic development and turnaround strategy for...

