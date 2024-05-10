Opinion

Dirk Lotriet

10 May 2024

Dreams raise false hopes

What we need is a corruption free, strong ruling party which can unite South Africans in restoring our beloved country.

Yesterday morning, when I had my first cup of coffee, I made an important decision: I’m going to try my best not to be a dream crusher in future.

Not that I have ever tried to crush people’s dreams. But I’m sure I have left a few broken dreams in my wake as I steam through life, blissfully unaware of the things that make others tick.

And no, that resolution has not just appeared out of thin air. I dreamt that I’d won the Lotto last night. Not a small little Lotto – one of the big dogs.

Suddenly I lived in an expensive designer home with a secondhand sports car that I’ve bought from Black Coffee in the garage.

I realise a lot of people would have gone the full Monty in such a position – a mansion, a collection of expensive cars and an art collection curated by a loud, skinny man in a flashy suit boasting a handlebar moustache.

But there’s no denying the fact that my own lifestyle change displayed enough excess to make me ashamed.

And it left me with a hint of disappointment when I had to make sure I have enough money in my account when I stopped at the garage for fuel. Not that my disappointment devastated me in the least.

I’m South African – I’m used to crushed dreams. There was the dream of a prosperous country after 1994.

And the dreams of one nation after 2010 Soccer World Cup and all those Rugby World Cup victories.

A reborn economy after Cyril Ramaphosa became president. Beautiful dreams… but then we woke up.

I have a niggling feeling that the upcoming elections may be another one of those impractical dreams.

Yes, the ANC’s support will probably drop to below 50% and they’ll need a coalition partner to rule. But that is hardly a dream situation.

What we need is a corruption free, strong ruling party which can unite South Africans in restoring our beloved country.

Politicians will probably continue to destroy the South Africa we all love – that’s the nature of politicians and politics.

And we will, once again, wake up to realise our optimism was merely a dream. Unless we, the people, can find a way to make our dreams come true.

But we won’t do that by depending on the success of a political party. Even more so by depending on the failure of a party.

