Sihle Zikalala set to step down as KZN premier – reports

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has reportedly asked the African National Congress (ANC) to release him from his position as the premier of the province.

This follows Zikalala’s defeat at the ANC KZN 9th provincial conference in July, which saw him lose the powerful provincial chairperson position to Siboniso Duma.

Zikalala also failed to make it into the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC).

According to a TimesLIVE report, during the inaugural meeting of the new PEC Thursday, which was held virtually, Zikalala informed the ANC structure of his intention to step down.

The PEC apparently accepted his decision and agreed on names for Zikalala’s possible replacement.

The names were reportedly sent to the ANC’s headquarters in Luthuli House, Johannesburg, for approval by the governing party’s top brass.

Will KZN have first women premier?

According to the report, KZN could have its first women premier after the PEC nominated the provincial Finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube as their preferred candidate for the position.

The other names being reported on included ANC KZN deputy chairperson Nomagugu Simelane, as well as ANC KZN MPLs Mbali Fraser and Amanda Bani.

Dube-Ncube was born and bred in KwaMashu, and has served in several government positions in the province.

She served as the mayor of the North Central Local Council before the local authority of Durban was amalgamated with several others to form what is now a bigger municipality known as the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

Subsequent to that, Dube-Ncube was appointed the speaker of the metro. After her stint as the eThekwini speaker, the ANC redeployed her to serve as South Africa’s ambassador to the Czech Republic.

After that, Dube-Ncube was appointed back home to serve as the ANC’s chief whip in the KZN provincial legislature. She has also served as the ANC’s treasurer in the province.

The Witness reached out to ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo on Zikalala’s rumoured resignation. However, he declined to comment on the matter.

“There will be a press briefing on Monday, where the outcomes of the PEC meeting will be communicated,” Mtolo said.

