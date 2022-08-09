Nomusa Dube-Ncube will be a compromised premier of KZN, claims IFP

Citizen Reporter

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) caucus in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature has welcomed the ANC’s decision to appoint Nomusa Dube-Ncube as the province’s premier-designate.

However, the party claims she will be a compromised premier without any authority over her executive team, despite possessesing sufficient competence and experience for the top post.

This follows the KZN ANC’s announcement on Monday that Dube-Ncube, the province’s finance MEC, would take over the reins from outgoing premier Sihle Zikalala, who stepped down last week after losing the ANC’s provincial chairperson position to Siboniso Duma.

‘Compromised premier’

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa claimed Dube-Ncube would be a compromised premier because she carried no mandate from ANC structures.

Hlabisa said ANC branches rejected her during the KZN ANC’s 9th provincial conference two weeks ago, after she failed to make it to the top five leadership of the party.

He also said Dube-Ncube would have no authority over picking her executive, because the names of possible MECs to serve in her Cabinet were allegedly leaked via various social media platforms.

“These names were allegedly given to her, and all that is left for her is to announce them. If she confirms this ‘new executive’, it would seem to confirm that she is a compromised premier.

“She will be presiding over the top five PEC [ANC provincial executive committee) members in her executive, who won against her during the ANC’s provincial conference.

“This does not bode well for the people of KZN and will not save the ANC from being relegated from power,” Hlabisa said in a statement.

The IFP leader, who also serves as the leader of the official opposition in the KZN Legislature, said Dube-Ncube and her executive would not save the ANC from being voted out of power in the province in the 2024 general elections.

He said the IFP would continue to exert pressure and hold the new premier and her executive accountable in pursuit of “clean, proper and meaningful governance” of KZN.

“The IFP is convinced that while the character of the ANC brand might change with the new Premier-elect and her Executive, the content of the ANC brand will remain the same as the previous – failed – collective”

