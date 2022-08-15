Nono Maloyi elected new ANC North West chair

Citizen Reporter

Former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament, Nono Maloyi, has been elected as the new provincial chairperson of the ANC in the North West.

9th North West ANC conference

Maloyi beat Premier Bushy Maape for the top post after a clean sweep by the N12 faction at the ninth ANC North West provincial conference in Rustenburg.

According to the results, that were announced in the early hours of Monday morning, Maloyi received 370 votes while Maape got 294 votes.

The other leaders elected to the top five leadership included Lazzy Mokgosi, Louis Diremelo, Viola Motsumi and Sello Monotho Lehari as deputy chairperson, provincial secretary, deputy provincial secretary and provincial treasurer, respectively.

Former ANC provincial chair and premier Supra Mahumapelo is said to have endorsed the newly elected top five leaders in the province.

Conference delays

The elective conference at Rustenburg Civic Centre has been marred by several delays due to legal action by disgruntled ANC members, which resulted in other conference programmes being postponed to the end of this month.

Meanwhile, the ANC NEC withdrew 32 more votes as a pre-emptive measure as court actions mounted, bringing all withdrawn votes to 52, Newzroom Afrika reported.

The 32 are representatives from interim regional committees. The status of the interim committees has been the lead cause of court applications against the conference.

This was a move to safety by the NEC to prevent more litigation at the embattled conference.

There are at least 330 branches with 700 delegates at the conference.

In total, there are at least 1000 delegates at the Rustenburg Civic Center, who include non-voting persons, guests and representatives from the SA Communist Party (SACP), Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) and SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco).

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Getrude Makhafola

