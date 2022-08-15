Getrude Makhafola
ANC’s new NW leadership – Same same, but different

North West citizens shouldn't expect too much to change with the election of new leadership, since this move was all about consolidating power.

Newly elected ANC North West chairperson Nono Maloyi. Photo: Supplied
The election of former African National Congress (ANC) MP Nono Maloyi as the new provincial chairperson won't positively change the lives of impoverished residents across the North West, but was simply an opportunity to weaken the party's opposing factions. University of Free State politics professor Sethulego Matebesi said Maloyi and his "N12" faction's priority will be to consolidate power as the province enters the post-Supra Mahumapelo era. Near-collapsed municipalities, poor service delivery, and corruption grip the North West, one of the most mismanaged and worst-run provinces in the country. The province has been under interim ANC structures for the past...

