Malema takes aim at Ramaphosa over potholes ‘on a gravel road’ video

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has questioned the logic behind President Cyril Ramaphosa repairing pothole on non-existent roads.

On Saturday, Ramaphosa visited Mpumalanga as part of the ANC’s Letsema campaign, aimed at service delivery.

The president was seen in the streets of Delmas patching one of many potholes in the area as he engaged with residents and the media.

#ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Delmas this morning on the party’s Letsema Campaign. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/V18Oj2SY00 — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) September 3, 2022

‘There are no roads’

Speaking at an EFF provincial conference in Klerksdorp, North West on Sunday, Malema said Ramaphosa, without mentioning his name, was just putting on a show by fixing potholes on a gravel road.

“There can’t be potholes where there are no roads. Therefore, to go around saying you are patching potholes is actually misleading. How do you patch potholes on a gravel road?

“There are no proper roads in South Africa and the patching of potholes is nothing else, but a pretentious way of wanting to be seen to be doing something when you are busy with nothing,” he said.

Malema also called out EFF members over the matter.

“Yesterday, Ramaphosa went to Mpumalanga, [saying] he is patching potholes. When you check, there is no road because our people are taken for granted. Why? Because there is no one who stands up for our people.

“Where is the EFF in Mpumalanga where Ramaphosa went to patch a non-existing pothole? Because the EFF should have been there and say you can’t patch a pothole here, there’s no pothole here, we don’t have roads, “he said.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing at the North West 3rd #EFFProvincialPeoplesAssembly



-When you meet, the only thing that must exists in your mind is the brutality that was unleashed on our people in Marikana, and the poverty that constitutes that daily lives of our people pic.twitter.com/DHs3Ajy8JP— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 4, 2022

Phala Phala farm

Reserve Bank

Malema took yet another swipe at Ramphosa over the controversial Phala Phala farm robbery.

“Ramaphosa is the most loved man… I have never seen a man who’s loved like that by white people. He steals money put it in the mattress, in the sofas [and] in the pillows [but] they see nothing wrong with that.

“They actually tried to explain why we must accept that money can be kept in a mattress. Imagine if that money was found in Malema’s house… what was going to be the story today? We are being coerced into accepting crime and unethical conduct because it’s committed by their favourite,” the EFF leader said.

He argued that the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has admitted to not having any knowledge about the alleged millions stolen in February 2020 from Ramaphosa Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, adding the the president has violated the law.

Last month, EFF deputy president, Floyd Shivambu asked the SARB to investigate whether foreign exchange control rules were broken by Ramaphosa, considering that the money found stashed at the farm was in the United States (US) dollar currency.

“The Reserve Bank came back to us and said we don’t know about the money [but] we wrote to the president asking him to explain how did this money enter South Africa. It’s already confirmed that the Reserve Bank did not know,” he said.

“Therefore, [he] does not qualify to be a president presiding over the same laws [he is telling us to follow], but [he] doesn’t follow them. That’s our biggest problem with Ramaphosa,” he said.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing at the 3rd North West #EFFProvincialPeoplesAssembly



-The Deputy President of the EFF wrote to the Reserve Bank and said, “any foreign currency that enters South Africa must go through the Reserve Bank, do you know the money of Ramaphosa pic.twitter.com/ynX32yUV4n— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 4, 2022

Public Protector

The EFF leader also criticised Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka for failing to release its report into the Phala Phala saga.

“That is not what the law says. It doesn’t say after 30 days come and tell us the status of readiness… it says come and give us the report.

“If you are not ready Public Protector give us the potions where you are ready. Today it’s been more than 80 days without a report. All institutions of the state have been collapsed to protect one man,” Malema said.

The Public Protector’s office is investigating whether the president violated the Executive Members’ Ethics Code by not reporting the robbery to the police, with the Hawks looking into the matter.

However, the office has opted not to disclose Ramaphosa’s answers to the public as it was of the view that the information should be kept confidential, in order to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.

Three weeks ago, Malema confirmed that the opposition parties would picket to the Public Protector’s office on 9 September, to demand the release of its investigation report.