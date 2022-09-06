Getrude Makhafola
6 Sep 2022
5:00 am
Politics

Mangaung ANC’s ultimatum to Luthuli House – stop stalling our conference or face court

Getrude Makhafola

Branch members in Mangaung accuses the regional and provincial leaders of illegally disbanding 25 branches.

ANC
A flag of the African National Congress (ANC). Picture: Michel Bega
Disgruntled African National Congress (ANC) branches in Mangaung, Free State, have threatened to interdict the party's December national conference should the province fail to hold its own by the end of the month. Branch members on Monday accused the interim provincial conference (IPC) of "frustrating and delaying" the convening of BBGMs (branch biennial general meetings) ahead of the crucial conferences. ANC branches discuss and endorse preferred leaders at BBGMs. "As branches we are anticipating that the IPC will not meet the conference date of 30 September 2022 as set by the Court and communicated by them, because they now insist...

