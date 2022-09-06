Lunga Simelane
3 minute read
6 Sep 2022
4:50 am
Politics

Possibilities for Lesufi to succeed high, but there are ‘dynamics in ANC’

Lunga Simelane

Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the opposition party has no problem with Lesufi as an individual, but rather with the ANC as a structure.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Newly elected Gauteng ANC chair Panyaza Lesufi is likely to take over as premier from David Makhura – a move analysts and opposition parties agreed is positive. Makhura, Gauteng leader for the past 22 years will step down, the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) reported – but not yet, Makhura said. He was not informed to resign or make way for Lesufi, but was ready to hand over the leadership, he said. And it was an open secret that Lesufi will take the reins, political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said. Despite the issues Lesufi was involved in, he was there,...

