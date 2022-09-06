Possibilities for Lesufi to succeed high, but there are ‘dynamics in ANC’

Newly elected Gauteng ANC chair Panyaza Lesufi is likely to take over as premier from David Makhura – a move analysts and opposition parties agreed is positive. Makhura, Gauteng leader for the past 22 years will step down, the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) reported – but not yet, Makhura said. He was not informed to resign or make way for Lesufi, but was ready to hand over the leadership, he said. And it was an open secret that Lesufi will take the reins, political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said. Despite the issues Lesufi was involved in, he was there,...

Newly elected Gauteng ANC chair Panyaza Lesufi is likely to take over as premier from David Makhura – a move analysts and opposition parties agreed is positive.

Makhura, Gauteng leader for the past 22 years will step down, the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) reported – but not yet, Makhura said.

He was not informed to resign or make way for Lesufi, but was ready to hand over the leadership, he said.

And it was an open secret that Lesufi will take the reins, political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said.

Despite the issues Lesufi was involved in, he was there, on the ground, when there was a crisis and although other candidates had thrown their names “in the hat” Lesufi stood out, he said.

“We know they said they want to do away with the two centres of power, so having him as premier will probably do away with that arrangement,” Breakfast said.

The rationale of taking him on board, even though it had not been finalised, was not about service delivery; there were other influences, he said, citing two sections of the PEC of the ANC: “The ‘Adiwele’ section loyal to MEC Lebogang Maile and those loyal to Lesufi.”

But allegations of corruption, reportedly involving irregularly issued tenders by the education department, where Lesufi is MEC, have surfaced. A total of R428 million was allegedly paid to 270 service providers for the “decontamination” of schools in the province during the Covid pandemic.

Lesufi, however, claimed it was part of a political plot against him. He was also known as the MEC with the highest profile, fighting battles against racism in schools.

Accusations of him being racist also followed him and the question remained whether Lesufi’s prominent “interventions” assisted or hindered the resolution of his possible occupancy of the premier’s seat.

‘Lesufi would be a good premier’

Political analyst Levy Ndou said these were situations Lesufi could deal with and it would boost his campaign because he would have a platform to defend himself.

“It is a good thing for people to raise this, for it will give him the opportunity to discuss these issues while campaigning. This will simply provide him with ammunition against those who do not want him to be premier,” Ndou said.

The possibilities for Lesufi to succeed were very high but one also needed to remember there were dynamics in the ANC, with talk of women taking up leadership positions, he said.

“They could decide they want to bring a woman in, but whatever decision is taken about the leadership in Gauteng, it should be a person who appeals to the people on the ground. It is not an easy job, but it should be done with this vision.”

Gauteng Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Solly Msimanga said the opposition party had no problem with Lesufi as an individual, but rather with the ANC as a structure.

“We do believe Lesufi would be a good premier, but he will be dictated to more than ever by his adversaries. He will be controlled,” Msimanga said. “This might be problematic. This is why we have a problem with the entirety of the ANC and how they have been doing things.”

Meanwhile, AfriForum has applied for a court order at the High Court in Johannesburg to force Lesufi to comply with their out-of-court settlement, requiring him to apologise for his “defamatory utterances”.

Lesufi in 2021 claimed AfriForum tried to “assassinate him and stalked his children” – accusations he later retracted.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel claimed Lesufi had agreed to apologise and retract the remarks in a joint media statement, but breached their agreement by contradicting it, saying he “never agreed to apologise to racists”.

– lungas@citizen.co.za