Tshwane MMC Abel Tau on temporary suspension after being accused of attempted rape

Citizen Reporter

Tshwane MMC for Human Settlements and ActionSA member Abel Tau has been placed on temporary suspension after allegations of rape have emerged.

According to Sunday World, a criminal case of attempted rape has been opened against Tau, who is accused of trying to sleep with his friend’s wife.

ALSO READ: ActionSA will not join forces with ANC in Tshwane, says Mashaba

Sexual advances allegedly denied

The publication reported Tau calling the friend’s wife to fetch him after a night of heavy drinking.

Tau was said to have had his initial sexual advances denied, after which he allegedly tried to force himself on her.

The Office of Tshwane mayor Randall Williams noted the allegations, and said a meeting took place with coalition leadership on Monday morning to discuss the matter.

[MEDIA STATEMENT] Office of the Executive Mayor notes allegations made against MMC Abel Tau. The Chief Whip of Council will place Cllr Tau on leave for the interim as requested by the local ActionSA leadership. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/mMq5Nwj4Y5— Mayor Randall Williams (@tshwane_mayor) October 17, 2022

“In line with the City’s due process, the Office of the Speaker will initiate an investigation into this matter.

“Furthermore, on the request of local ActionSA leadership, the Chief Whip of Council will place Cllr Abel Tau on leave for the interim.”

The statement also confirmed that ActionSA had instituted its own internal processes to “deal with the matter”.

NOW READ: ‘I was not forced to resign’: ActionSA’s Tshwane caucus leader Abel Tau steps down