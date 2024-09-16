ActionSA ditches DA-led coalition in Tshwane, eyes new alliances

ActionSA on Monday turned its back on the multi-party coalition government in Tshwane, led by Mayor Cilliers Brink from the DA.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, in a statement, indicated that the party was exploring alternative coalition options.

In reaction, Democratic Alliance (DA) National Spokesperson Willie Aucamp said in a statement that Mashaba has turned ActionSA into the “useful idiots of anti-constitutional forces” in South African politics. According to Aucamp the process is jeopardising the future of the capital city. He called Tshwane “ActionSA’s final betrayal”.

ActionSA’s coalition partners were the DA, VF Plus, the IFP and the ACDP.



Mashaba went on to say the “decision to consider an alternative municipal coalition government for Tshwane – dictated by both the multiparty post-electoral reality in South Africa and the many instances of mismanagement we have witnessed in Tshwane – has not been taken lightly, without deep introspection and deliberation by ActionSA’s Senate, our party’s highest decision-making body”.

“It is a decision we’re prepared to defend because we believe that what we propose will be a better alternative to current abuses of trust, details of which we shall expose at the right time.”

Brink will face a motion of no confidence in 10 days.

