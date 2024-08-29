ANC behind Simelane despite calls for Ramaphosa to fire minister

Despite calls for her dismissal, the ANC in Limpopo supports Minister Thembi Simelane, stating she is innocent until proven guilty.

Simelane, a former mayor of Polokwane, allegedly took a R575 600 "commercial loan" in 2016 from Gundo Wealth Solutions, owned by Ralliom Razwinane, to buy a coffee shop in Sandton.

Simelane, a former mayor of Polokwane, allegedly took a R575 600 “commercial loan” in 2016 from Gundo Wealth Solutions, owned by Ralliom Razwinane, to buy a coffee shop in Sandton.

Razwinane is on trial for fraud, corruption and money laundering over the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank.

Simelane’s VBS-linked loan

The municipality invested about R350 million with the bank, but the money was later withdrawn after National Treasury forbade municipalities from investing in mutual banks.

In 2018, former Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha and ANC provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane fired seven mayors for taking part in VBS illicit investment.

Two years ago, Sekhukhune district municipality mayor Julia Mathebe was arrested by the Hawks for her alleged role in the collapse and looting of the bank. A week later, she stepped aside.

Yesterday, Limpopo ANC said it will not support any calls for Simelane to step aside – for now.

“She has not been charged or directed to step aside by the integrity committee,” said party spokesperson Jimmy Machaka.

But Machaka said the ANC will not defend anyone linked to the collapse of the bank.

Do the right think, ANC

The Dr Tshenuwani Farisane Foundation in Limpopo has called on the ANC to do the right thing.

Limpopo ANC deputy chair Florence Radzilane and provincial executive committee member Nakedi Sibanda-Kekana – both of whom have been linked to the VBS scandal – were not touched, despite calls for them to step aside.

The step aside rule is an internal policy of the ANC, which requires members charged with corruption or other serious crimes to voluntarily “step aside” from party and government activities, or face suspension.

Limpopo government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela said: “The matter is being handled by the president and you should follow up with the Presidency.”

Yesterday, Ramaphosa said he had “noted with concern media reports” about Simelane.

Leadership and governance expert Prof Mazwe Majola said there was an expectation for Ramaphosa to act on the matter.

Unprecedented for Ramaphosa to react to accusations

Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh said it was unprecedented for Ramaphosa to issue a statement to react to accusations against a minister.

“This raises expectations that he will do something,” Singh said.

Wayne Duvenage, of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, said: “We hope he will do something.”

