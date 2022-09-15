ANC in KZN loses key ward to IFP in by-election

Citizen Reporter

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday lost a crucial ward to the IFP in the hotly contested uMhlathuze municipality.

Ward 12 in uMhlathuze, which until Wednesday’s by-election was under the control of the ANC, became vacant following the resignation of an ANC ward councillor.

Winning the ward would have placed the ANC in a pole position to dislodge the IFP from power at the uMhlathuze municipality.

The by-election in Ward 12 in the eMadlankala area outside Richards Bay saw the IFP securing 54% of the vote while the ANC received 43% of the vote.

Earlier, the ANC indicated it would be lodging a complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) after accusing the IFP of using food parcels and cash to buy votes.

However, the IFP dismissed the accusations.

IFP provincial chairperson, Thami Ntuli, who described the ANC’s complaint as an “act of desperation” praised the people of eMadlankala for “rejecting the ANC”.

“The IFP’s victory in this Ward is a sign of things to come in 2024.

“It is proof that the people of KZN are desperate for change and are rejecting the unethical and self-serving leadership that has come to characterise the ruling party, and which has plunged this province into mismanagement and corruption.