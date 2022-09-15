Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
5 minute read
15 Sep 2022
3:22 pm
Politics

EFF’s overtures to ANC KZN part of the long game to get rid of Ramaphosa

Meeting with the EFF may have been KZN's way of showing their independence from the ANC's national leadership, while bonding over a mutual enemy.

Twitter picture of EFF and ANC KZN leadership
EFF leadership meets ANC KZN
A meeting between the leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the KwaZulu Natal (KZN) African National Congress (ANC) on Tuesday has left many political observers with plenty of questions, but should really come as no surprise. EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu shared pictures of himself, party secretary-general Marshall Dlamini, and the ANC’s Siboniso Duma (provincial chair) and Bheki Mtolo (provincial secretary) during a meeting held in KZN. The meeting in question comes barely weeks after newly-elected ANC KZN leadership visited former President Jacob Zuma at his Nkandla home. https://twitter.com/FloydShivambu/status/1570039921943130113 ALSO READ: ANC KZN arrives in Nkandla to visit...

