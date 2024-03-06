ANC rethinks Ekurhuleni coalition with EFF

The ANC cited concerns of the state of the city, including being in a poor financial position with a lack of clear and practical turnaround.

While considering whether it should split from its co-governance with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the ANC in Ekurhuleni says it is willing to do whatever it takes to change and reconfigure the city’s government.

Speaking at a briefing in Germiston, ANC Ekurhuleni regional task team coordinator Jongizizwe Dlabathi cited serious concerns of the state of the city which included being in a poor financial position with a lack of clear and practical turnaround.

He said the ANC had the responsibility of exercising strong political oversight, irrespective of being in a collaborative government with the EFF.

“We’ve been raising a number of issues to which we have reached a point that we are gearing towards a collapse. Therefore, there is a need for us to salvage the situation.

“So, the change that must happen is a change that will ensure we have a financially stable city. That we have a city that provides sustainable services with little interruption and that speaks to the political leadership that is overseeing matters of finance, the political leadership that is overseeing portfolios that are related to the delivery of basic services.

“So, it was not going to be fair for us to just say we want change without qualifying it. Hence, we are very clear on the basis that propels us to say there’s a need for a change in the political leadership.”

Last week, chaos erupted at council following a meeting to discuss and pass a motion of no confidence against mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana.

The meeting was adjourned after a physical altercation broke out between EFF and ANC members.

Dlabathi said the ANC was not fighting for positions and the EFF’s disruption had no justification, but “pure undermining” of council.

“Unprovoked, they confronted the ANC councillors… and physically charged at them.

“We commend our ANC caucus for not responding otherwise, but to allow officers to handle the unruly conduct by the EFF councillors,” he said.

“We, however, cautioned that the culture of bullying and disrupting council must come to an end, for we believe in robust debates, order and decorum and tolerance.”

Dlabathi said the ANC expressed its disappointment towards the speaker of council for not “doing enough to use the authority and the responsibility of maintaining and preserving order in council against gross disorder”.

“We implore the speaker to ensure the resumption of the adjourned council soon. If not, we will direct the ANC councillors to use available provision to compel the speaker to convene,” he said.

“This we state because we must see through the business of council, particularly the motion of no confidence against the mayor.”