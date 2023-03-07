Getrude Makhafola
7 Mar 2023
5:00 am
Politics

Broke Maluti-A-Phofung councillors bunking meetings exacerbates dysfunction

Getrude Makhafola

The Maluti-A-Phofung MPAC is yet to consider 12 reports before it, as meetings simply never meet quorum.

Map16 Civic Movement leader and Maluti-A-Phofung Mayor Gilbert Mokotso. giving a an address in Phuthaditjhaba. Photo Supplied
Maluti-Aphofung Mayor Gilbert Mokotso's MAP16 Civic Movement leads the municipal coalition. Photo: Supplied.
Reports are piling up at the broke Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality's public accounts committee as councillors skip Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) meetings, leaving the municipality without crucial oversight on how public funds are spent. The Phuthaditjhaba head-quartered Maluti-A-Phofung cannot generate its own income and relies on grants to pay salaries. Residents are subjected to poor services with extended water and power cuts the order of the day. The municipality is one of the dysfunctional councils in the province plagued by corruption and mismanagement and still owes power utility Eskom billions in unpaid debt. No quorum A coalition led by MAP16...

