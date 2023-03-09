Woman’s boyfriend arrested for murder of her former lover

Citizen Reporter

Police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman in the Free State in connection with the death of her ex-lover who was found murdered in her yard on Sunday, 5 March 2023.

It was around 8.50am on that fateful Sunday morning that police found the body of a man in his 50s in the yard of the house the woman was renting. The woman lived at the house in the Malekunutu section of Tseseng village with her son.

The body, however, was discovered by the owner of the house. It is believed that the deceased sustained two fatal wounds to his head.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said that the incident was immediately reported and police soon identified the deceased as Mxolisi Mthombeni (50), who lived in Phomolong, next to the Tseseng shopping complex.

Mophiring confirmed that Mthombeni was the woman’s former lover.

Mother and son questioned

“Both the mother and her son were questioned but they alleged they hadn’t seen the deceased for past few months. The mother confirmed that she and the deceased were not in a relationship anymore,” Mophiring said.

Mophiring said after investigations, police managed to link the woman’s new boyfriend to the murder. On Wednesday, the new boyfriend was arrested.

He has appeared in Tseseng Magistrate’s Court and faces a charge of murder.

Boyfriend suspected of killing 15-year-old girl

Meanwhile, in the North West, the boyfriend of a 15-year-old girl was also arrested on Wednesday after she was found murdered and buried in a shallow grave in his backyard.

The boyfriend was arrested on the same day and he was charged for cases of murder, perjury and defeating the ends of justice. He is expected to appear in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The teen, Karabo Monyama, was reported missing by her family on Sunday after she failed to return home from a soccer match at a field near her home. A search was conducted around the neighbourhood and the Cyferskuil precinct without any success.