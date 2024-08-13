‘I have my own card, my ticket of being a member of uMkhonto weSizwe’ – Zuma [VIDEO]

ANC officially expelled MK party leader, Jacob Zuma, in July 2024.

Former president Jacob Zuma is now an official card-carrying member of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party after showing off his new membership card.

In a video posted on X, Zuma and his daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla showed off their new MK party cards.

“Look, I have my own card. My ticket of being a member of uMkhonto WeSizwe. You should all try to have/get them.”

Watch Zuma showing off his new MK party membership card

President Zuma on the UMkhonto Wesizwe membership card 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EyQI0IlhC2 August 12, 2024

Zuma expelled

The African National Congress (ANC) officially cut ties with Zuma last month after the party’s national disciplinary committee resolved to expel him following a disciplinary hearing held on 23 July in his absence.

The ANC accused Zuma of contravening rule 25 of the party’s constitution by forming the MK party in December last year.

According to the party, Zuma’s actions to not campaign or vote for the ANC are tantamount to a breach of rule 25 of the party’s constitution.

‘Dying in ANC’I will die in the ANC’

While Zuma may now be a card-carrying member and leader of the MK party, he reneged on his comments in May when he said he would “die in the ANC”.

“I’ve sacrificed my life. I was ready to die. I went to prison. I went to exile and some of the people who are leading – they don’t even know what exile is all about. They don’t know, they’ve never been in prison.

“I have contributed to this ANC. If you listen to my terminology, I said I will die in the ANC,” Zuma said while acknowledging that he is a member of the MK party.

Destroying ANC

Political analysts Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast and Dr Sam Koma said Zuma’s move to form the MK party, which led to his expulsion, was a major factor in the ANC losing a huge number of votes in the general elections and in destroying the ruling party.

“In the 2024 general elections, Zuma’s MK party proved to be a big factor, having led to the ANC vote dropping in a big way – from 57% to 40%.

“It has been a massive blow for the ANC because of Zuma’s breakaway party. Zuma is now planning to establish a trade union federation – on a mission to destroy what is left of the ANC.

“His choice of Tony Yengeni as his representative in the disciplinary hearing tells you that he wants to destroy the ANC on the outside and inside – to punish the party so that it goes back to its roots,” said Breakfast.

Additional reporting by Brian Sokutu

