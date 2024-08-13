JUST IN: Kabelo Gwamanda resigns as executive mayor of Joburg

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has ended his 18-month spell after widespread pressure from the ANC and ActionSA.

The beleaguered executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) Kabelo Gwamanda has resigned from his post.

The decision comes as a result of political reshuffling in the wake of the 29 May elections and subsequent negotiations at national and provincial level.

The announcement of the Al-Jama-ah member’s removal was made shortly before the 10am on 13 August.

Proud of his tenure

Gwamanda took office in May 2023 and became the youngest man to have taken charge of the City of Gold.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to have led this city and to have stabilised it financially and administratively following the collapse of the Multi-Party coalition government,” stated the departing mayor.

Gwamanda declared his intention to continue as a member of the Johannesburg city council and believed he can be a role model to those aiming to rise from obscurity to a position of prominence.

“My story is one I am hopeful will continue to inspire an African child from our city, that against deprivation, isolation, social and political exclusion… one can live and rise on the noble cause of changing the conditions of the poor,” he said.

The speaker of the CoJ will determine the date of Gwamanda’s final day in office, whereafter council will elect a new mayor.

ActionSA to benefit from mayor’s toppling

Herman Mashaba thanked the ANC in the aftermath of Gwamanda’s resignation and his party is now in line to contest for the speaker’s position.

ActionSA has been pivotal in removing Gwamanda, vocally expressing its desire to have him ousted as well as outlining its terms to the ANC.

“We are waiting for the ANC to confirm if the deal is on. The delays interfere with finalising our internal matters,” Mashaba told The Citizen days before the resignation.

“We have a candidate for speaker. We will announce the name after we find out if we would continue along these lines,” he added.