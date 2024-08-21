‘We need to save Joburg,’ says Mthembu after being elected Speaker

ActionSA's Nobuhle Mthembu said she will make sure service delivery in Johannesburg is prioritised by the ANC.

The City of Johannesburg’s new speaker, Nobuhle Mthembu, says it will not be business as usual in the metro.

Mthembu was sworn in as speaker on Wednesday, succeeding Margaret Arnolds.

In her speech, she said her tenure will focus on ensuring that service delivery becomes a priority for the ANC-led administration of the city.

Setting the tone for council

“Councillors, allow me to set the tone for the work ahead and make it clear that today marks the beginning of a new era, an era focused on restoring our city to its former glory where service delivery will take centre stage,” she said.

Mthembu said she wanted to introduce a culture of accountability and transparency.

“Where in every turn we will work together to ensure that the best interests of our residents echo our efforts. We are in a rebuilding mode,” Mthembu said.

Service delivery in Johannesburg

Mthembu said it was not acceptable for residents to suffer the effects of deteriorating service delivery, such as the supply of water, electricity and refuse collection.

“I have made it clear that rejuvenation of the inner city, and getting our city back on track as a hub of investment and opportunity, will be a central focus… it cannot be business as usual,” Mthembu said.

Mthembu said her office will be focused on stabilising governance and ensuring that Johannesburg’s residents receive attention.

“We must all recognise that the city has gone backwards over the last couple of years, but we need to save it,” she said.

Mthembu said crime and lawlessness are a concern in Johannesburg and those in power had to act to curb it.

“There must be zero tolerance of corruption and mismanagement of funds,” she said.

Mthembu said she wants to ensure the billing crisis is resolved.