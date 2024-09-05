DA warns ActionSA not to bring the EFF into government in Tshwane

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has indicated that there were significant talks between his party and the ANC to take over municipalities in Gauteng. Picture: Michel Bega

The DA in the City of Tshwane has accused ActionSA of secretly negotiating with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to bring them into government in the city.

In a statement, DA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto accused ActionSA of using its internal review process of the coalition in Tshwane as buying time to bring the EFF into government.

“ActionSA’s recent social media attack campaign on the multi-party government in Tshwane is a clear indication that their internal review process is nothing more than a smokescreen to buy time while they finalise a deal to bring the EFF into government in the capital city,” Moloto said.

Tension in Tshwane coalition

Moloto accused ActionSA of being hypocritical and condemning service delivery and the government of the city while having a deputy mayor position in the city.

“ActionSA holds the deputy mayor position, the second-highest political office in the city, yet it conveniently distances itself from any shortcomings,” said Moloto.

The DA mayor, Cilliers Brink, was expected to face a motion of no confidence a few days ago but the motion was pulled out by the African National Congress (ANC) in council.

Another motion has been submitted and will be debated later this month.

DA’s bid to save coalition

The DA had begged ActionSA to use the dispute resolution mechanism within the Multi-Party Charter but ActionSA showed no interest.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba had indicated that there were significant talks between his party and the ANC to take over municipalities in Gauteng.

Part of the deal had already manifested in Johannesburg with the introduction of an ANC mayor Dada Morero.

DA’s warning

Meanwhile, Moloto warned against the introduction of the EFF in Tshwane saying that municipalities where the EFF was in government had experienced many problems.

“We have witnessed the devastating impact of the EFF’s governance in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni − corruption, destruction, and chaos have become the norm,” he said.

On social media ActionSA complained that there was no service delivery in townships under the DA’s mayorship.

“Residents of Atteridgeville Ward 72 say they have not seen service delivery in their community since the unprotected strike last year,” the party said.

The post further said: “Many were forced to dump their waste along the streets due to lack of waste services. This illegal dumpsite at the corner of Matlejoane and Sekhu streets is just one of many.”

The DA had also tried to negotiate with the ANC to keep the current government in Tshwane.