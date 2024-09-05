Police van promo stirs up trouble

A Sunnyside police officer faces backlash after allowing a TikTok video promoting traditional herbs inside a police van.

A Sunnyside police officer is in hot water after a member of the public filmed a promotional video for his TikTok page inside a Sunnyside police van promoting his traditional herbs earlier this week.

The TikTok page Go Down Herbs’ video received more than 440 000 views in two days with over 21 000 likes and 1 600 comments warning the content creator that the driver of the van would get into trouble.

ALSO READ: Cop uses Saps vehicle to help sell buddy’s herbs and Viagra [VIDEO]

Seller says he hasn’t been arrested yet

Others criticised the police for participating in the video, while many said the Dr Bubuza marketing strategy was next level.

In the video, Bubuza was filmed sitting inside a Sunnyside police van, promoting a special on traditional herbs and instructing the officer to sound the vehicle’s siren.

Many social media users complimented Bubuza’s marketing skills and said the video was promoting his business, while others said he was putting the police in a bad light.

Khumbudzo Tshi, aka Dr Bubuza from the Go Down Herbs TikTok page, said everything was fine and he hasn’t been arrested yet.

“Nothing happened, don’t worry. It was a joke,” he said.

Bubuza said he used TikTok to promote the herbs and didn’t mean any harm.

ALSO READ: Cloned police vehicle discovered in Walkerville, one arrested

Police investigate while criminologist weighs in

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni has instructed the station commander of Sunnyside Park Police Station to investigate the matter and take disciplinary action against a police member or members who allowed such conduct to take place in a police vehicle.

Mthombeni said police management noted the video circulating on social media showing a member of the public inside a police van, promoting his products.

“Police vehicles should be used to serve the community who are victims of crime and to conduct police visibility aimed at preventing and combating crime in the province,” Mthombeni said.

“The misuse and abuse of police vehicles will not be tolerated and those police officers who are found to be contravening the police code of conduct will be dealt with accordingly.”

Criminologist Dr Witness Maluleke said the responsible police officer who granted a member of the public access to the police van should be brought to book to restore the police image.

“Knowing the guy in question from the social media platforms selling his products, I do not think he truly understood the consequences of his actions.

“He is just a vibrant person hustling for a living,” he said.

Maluleke said unfortunately he tried so hard this time and overstepped his legal boundaries, adding his actions cannot be condoned.

ALSO READ: Why report crime with inept police