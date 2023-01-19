Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
19 Jan 2023
5:10 am
Politics

EFF ‘could be in control’ of Ekurhuleni if opposition parties have their way

Eric Naki

The super seven have submitted motions of no confidence against DA's Dhlamini and Shandu regarding their fitness to hold office.

City of Ekurhuleni council meeting in Germiston on 8 November 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney
Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) could be in control of the City of Ekurhuleni soon and the ANC back in power at the City of Joburg. That’s if the plan by the opposition parties at both metros succeed. Discussions are underway at provincial and local levels involving the ANC, EFF and the minority parties to oust the executive mayors of Ekurhuleni and Joburg metros, Tania Campbell and Mpho Phalatse respectively, and install the ANC and EFF to run the metros. The smaller minority parties are part of the plot and will benefit through deals currently under discussion. ALSO READ:...

