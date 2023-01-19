EFF ‘could be in control’ of Ekurhuleni if opposition parties have their way

Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) could be in control of the City of Ekurhuleni soon and the ANC back in power at the City of Joburg. That’s if the plan by the opposition parties at both metros succeed. Discussions are underway at provincial and local levels involving the ANC, EFF and the minority parties to oust the executive mayors of Ekurhuleni and Joburg metros, Tania Campbell and Mpho Phalatse respectively, and install the ANC and EFF to run the metros. The smaller minority parties are part of the plot and will benefit through deals currently under discussion. ALSO READ:...

Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) could be in control of the City of Ekurhuleni soon and the ANC back in power at the City of Joburg. That’s if the plan by the opposition parties at both metros succeed.

Discussions are underway at provincial and local levels involving the ANC, EFF and the minority parties to oust the executive mayors of Ekurhuleni and Joburg metros, Tania Campbell and Mpho Phalatse respectively, and install the ANC and EFF to run the metros. The smaller minority parties are part of the plot and will benefit through deals currently under discussion.

ALSO READ: Coalition instability: ‘Phalatse remains vulnerable and can be ousted yet again’ – analyst

More motions of no confidence are being mooted against the two Democratic Alliance (DA) mayors. Last year, an attempt to remove Campbell via a no-confidence motion failed, while Phalatse was successfully ousted but later reinstated when a court declared her ousting as illegal.

Details still being hammered out

According to sources from Ekurhuleni close to the matter, the ANC, the EFF and the seven minority parties, known as the “super seven”, have agreed in principle, but the details were still being hammered out.

Ekurhuleni’s Super Seven comprise the African Independent Congress, Independent Citizens’ Movement, National Freedom Party, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, United Democratic Movement, African Transformation Movement and Congress of the People.

“The discussions are that the ANC must get back the City of Joburg and the EFF and the super seven can do that for the ANC. In return, we give the EFF a chance to run the City of Ekurhuleni,” the source said.

Ekurhuleni leadership targeted

In Ekurhuleni, the leadership troika was being targeted. The first phase was to remove Ekurhuleni Democratic Alliance speaker Raymond Dhlamini and DA council chief whip Khetha Shandu via motions of no confidence.

The super seven have submitted motions of no confidence against Dhlamini and Shandu regarding their fitness to hold office as elected officials responsible for the functioning of council and overall management of the City of Ekurhuleni.

ALSO READ: DA’s Tania Campbell re-elected as City of Ekurhuleni mayor

Their removal would make Campbell vulnerable as mayor. Although super seven spokesperson Siphumule Ntombela declined to elaborate until the motions were confirmed as admissible, a source close to the matter said the same grounds put forward in the first bid to remove Campbell would be used against Dhlamini and Shandu.

“What’s going to follow from this is the removal of the mayor, on the same grounds of the total collapse of service delivery,” he said.