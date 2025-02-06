Gayton McKenzie: ‘I would lick ar*e if it means I keep my people alive and in jobs’

The Expropriation Act has attracted attention from the United States, with their Secretary of State boycotting an upcoming G20 meeting.

Minister of Sport, Art, Culture and Recreation Gayton McKenzie gave social media a lesson in diplomacy on Thursday.

In refreshingly candid fashion, McKenzie was frank in suggesting how SA should deal with the scrutiny coming from across the Atlantic amid a freeze on funding from the US.

In a dig at SA, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday that he would not attend the G20 Summit on our shores, claiming he would not entertain “anti-Americanism”.

Lamola invokes ubuntu

Rubio echoed President Donald Trump’s earlier claims that SA’s Expropriation Act was discriminatory.

“South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote “solidarity, equality, and sustainability.” In other words: DEI and climate change,” Rubio posted on X.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola responded to the US Secretary of State on Thursday, reiterating his claim that there were no land confiscations and that the Expropriation Act mirrored the US eminent domain laws.

“Ubuntu promotes collective problem-solving. Our G20 Presidency is not confined to just climate change but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring an equal global system for all,” stated Lamola.

“These are important principles that we remain open to pursuing and engaging the United States on,” Lamola added.

McKenzie remains pragmatic

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe said at the 2025 Mining Indaba that South Africa—and the African continent—should withhold precious metals from the US in retaliation for a freeze on funding.

McKenzie seemed to agree with this, suggesting that prioritising the welfare of citizens would be the preferred route.

“We should try by all means to restore ties with the US government, but let us open our eyes and minds, let’s make good use of our minerals, and let us extract maximum benefit for our people,” McKenzie said on X.

He also responded to those who called him an “ar*e licker”, saying, “As a leader of people, I would lick ar*e if it means I keep my people alive and in jobs”.

McKenzie had previously admitted that the “government had handled the PR regarding the expropriation bill terribly” but called on white people in the country to speak out against claims their land was being taken.