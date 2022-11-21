Is ANC sidelining its youth league ahead of elective conference?

With less than a month left until the ANC national elective conference, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) appears to be in danger of being sidelined at this critical event. According to political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast, the main issue was that the league has no formal structure. “I think that was done deliberately to eliminate any threat that poses danger to the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said. ALSO READ: Divisions within ANCYL deepen ahead of ruling party conference Breakfast said it seemed too late for the ANCYL to hold a conference and it would probably take place next year...

Breakfast said it seemed too late for the ANCYL to hold a conference and it would probably take place next year but, it was also interesting to see how the league would vote in the upcoming conference.

“Which mandate would they carry if there is no formal structure?” asked Breakfast.

He said although the league nominated their preferred candidates, the question was, which structures would they be representing because their own structures were dysfunctional.

“Those leagues represent the branches of the ANC. The leadership should have challenged the mother body and not be scared to be labelled as ill-discipline,” said Breakfast.

No leadership

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage said there was no leadership which could transform the country or organisation itself.

He said leaders were outside the framework of the ANC.

“If you analyse South Africa’s elections, you will find extreme levels of political apathy,” he said.

With the potential reshuffling of leaders in the ANC, the prospect of good leaders to champion the cause of young people seems non-existent with also talks of division within the ANCYL.

The national youth task team (NYTT) recently endorsed embattled former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the ANC presidency; treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president; Fikile Mbalula for secretary-general; Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general; and spokesperson Pule Mabe as treasurer-general.

Factional mouthpiece

Ekurhuleni ANCYL regional spokesperson Simphiwe Patose said they were “frankly embarrassed” the NYTT was a factional mouthpiece of elders.

“They failed to nominate graduates of the youth league and young people on principle, which is a historical approach,” he said.

“They cannot even explain how someone like Ronald Lamola, the former deputy president of the youth league was not nominated.”

Patose said the unity of the ANCYL was the only way to save the ANC and now was the time to demonstrate that power and force the generational mission to prevail in this conference. “There is no old person who will ever have young people’s interest at heart other than ourselves.

“Therefore, it is of paramount significance we rally behind the agenda of generational mix to restore hope in the youth and keep the ANC in power,” he said.

However, 24-year-old Siyabonga Dlangalala from Tembisa said although there were young people nominated for the ANC national executive committee as representatives, the youth still did not believe one of their own would make it.

Dlangalala said this also reflected how the ANCYL felt it was not realistic to nominate a young person for top leadership.

“Another issue was ANC factions. The NYTT – most of them rather – are members of ANC factions led by older people.

“Because of such factionalism, they cannot then turn against their ‘bishops’ because those ‘bishops’ sort of sponsor them. So they feel they cannot turn against the same people,” he said.

Peter Mokaba ANC branch member Kolobe Mamabolo said the list was “quite surprising” and did not see how recommending those “old people” would champion the interests of young people.