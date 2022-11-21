Lunga Simelane
Journalist
3 minute read
21 Nov 2022
5:22 am
Politics

Is ANC sidelining its youth league ahead of elective conference?

Lunga Simelane

The prospect of good leaders to champion the cause of young people seems non-existent with also talks of division within the ANCYL.

Cyril Ramaphosa / Zweli Mkhize
ANCYL and PAC members march to the Union Buildings and US Embassy against police brutality on 12 June 2020 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
With less than a month left until the ANC national elective conference, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) appears to be in danger of being sidelined at this critical event. According to political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast, the main issue was that the league has no formal structure. “I think that was done deliberately to eliminate any threat that poses danger to the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said. ALSO READ: Divisions within ANCYL deepen ahead of ruling party conference Breakfast said it seemed too late for the ANCYL to hold a conference and it would probably take place next year...

Read more on these topics