Jacob Zuma not done with politics, eyes ANC chair post

Narissa Subramoney

It would appear that former President Jacob Zuma, who is at the centre of numerous legal challenges, is not done yet with politics.

According to a late-night statement by the former president on Monday, he’s been approached by some branches to run for the position of ANC national chairperson.

JZ reiterates support for NDZ

“I have indicated that I will be guided by the branches of the ANC and that I will not refuse such a call should they deem it necessary for me to serve the organisation again at that level or any other,” said Zuma.

The 80-year-old also reiterated his support for the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, and former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for party president.

“There have been rumours in the public domain and the media about my leadership preferences for the upcoming conference. I wish to indicate that I have not shifted from the position we had taken in 2017.”

“The candidate that we supported in 2017 at the 54th national conference remains the most capable to lead the ANC, given her track record in the movement and government, leadership capabilities and qualities and her understanding and knowledge of the ANC amongst others,” said Zuma.

Media Statement By President Jacob Zuma On The Preparations Towards The 55th National Conference. pic.twitter.com/TC8AZo36CM— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) September 26, 2022

But support for Dlamini-Zuma in the pair’s home province, KwaZulu-Natal, may not be cast in stone.

More branches have backed the corruption-tainted, former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize for ANC president.

Dlamini-Zuma has since accepted nominations to contest the ANC presidential spot against current president Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a thinly veiled swiped at Ramaphosa, Zuma said: “I have heard a few comrades raising some issues with regards to her, but unfortunately they all dismally failed to present a better candidate with better credentials than hers, except those who have a lot of money.”

‘Revive the ANC of old’

Zuma, who despite his mounting legal woes, has ‘been in consultations with leaders of the ANC at various levels’ who’ve sought his views on the upcoming conference and rebuilding the party’s image.

The former statesman also warned members against being swayed by money in their political decisions.

“Comrades we must not have short memories in the past few years’ comrades were overwhelmed by a lot of money not using political conscience but guided by greed to nominate and vote for African National Congress President.

“We reiterate the call made in previous ANC national conferences for branches to be given space to do their work without being coerced or manipulated and without the use of money to influence nominations and vote,” he said.

Zuma, while noting the call for the ANC to create space for younger leaders, said he’d appointed numerous younger ministers to his cabinet while he occupied the top spot.

“KwaZulu-Natal in November 2021, while the province was led by the younger generation of leaders. The notion of a generational mix rather than a generational take-over remains valid in my view.”

He’s since called for the ANC to be returned to its rightful owners.

NOW READ: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma: ‘Step-aside rule unjust and unfair’