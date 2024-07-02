JUST IN: Zuma drops MK party treasurer-general

This comes after the secretary-general of the MK party, Arthur Zwane resigned from the party, citing the volume of work in the office.

uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) leader Jacob Zuma has relieved the party’s treasurer-general of her duties.

This comes after the secretary-general of the MK party, Arthur Zwane resigned from the party, citing the volume of work in the office.

Zuma in letter on Monday told Danisa Zulu that she should hand over her responsibilities to the new incumbent in the office of Treasury-General.

Zuma did not provide reasons for his decisions.

“This serves to express my heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding and priceless revolutionary work you have done for the MKP.

“Owing to the need of using our limited and available human capital efficiently, I have decided to relinquish you from the Treasury-General functions with immediate effect. I will soon engage you regarding a new role can play in a dynamic organization as MKP.”

ALSO READ: MK party secretary general Arthur Zwane resigns with immediate effect