Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

2 Jul 2024

08:20 am

JUST IN: Zuma drops MK party treasurer-general

This comes after the secretary-general of the MK party, Arthur Zwane resigned from the party, citing the volume of work in the office.

Zuma drops MK party treasurer general

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michel Bega

uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) leader Jacob Zuma has relieved the party’s treasurer-general of her duties.

This comes after the secretary-general of the MK party, Arthur Zwane resigned from the party, citing the volume of work in the office.

Zuma in letter on Monday told Danisa Zulu that she should hand over her responsibilities to the new incumbent in the office of Treasury-General.

Zuma did not provide reasons for his decisions.

“This serves to express my heartfelt appreciation for the outstanding and priceless revolutionary work you have done for the MKP.

“Owing to the need of using our limited and available human capital efficiently, I have decided to relinquish you from the Treasury-General functions with immediate effect. I will soon engage you regarding a new role can play in a dynamic organization as MKP.”

ALSO READ: MK party secretary general Arthur Zwane resigns with immediate effect

Read more on these topics

Jacob Zuma uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party/MK )

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Cabinet: Analysts say Ramaphosa’s juggling act paid off
Politics Farmers express optimism over Steenhuisen’s appointment as minister of agriculture
Opinion Corrupt politicians’ middle finger to taxpayers
Local News Community Chat: Are you impressed by the new cabinet?
Politics Praise for Naledi Pandor as Lamola takes over International relations

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES