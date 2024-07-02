Politics

By Faizel Patel

2 Jul 2024

MK party secretary general Arthur Zwane resigns with immediate effect

In letter to party leader Jacob Zuma, Zwane said the volume of work in the SG's office is huge and beyond his limits.

The Zuma loyalist said he will be available to help with other organizational matters on a part time basis. Photo: @Nhleiks5

The secretary-general of uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK), Arthur Zwane has resigned from the party citing the volume of work in the office.

In letter to party leader Jacob Zuma, Zwane said he was  resigning with immediate effect.

Work burden  

“In the last two weeks I have realised that the volume of work in my office is huge and beyond my limits, especially because I have other competing business interests that I’m pursuing.

“I’m humbled by the confidence you had in me, starting from being DSG and later SG. I’ll be available to handover to the new appointed SC at any determined time,” Zwane said.

The Zuma loyalist said he will also be available to help with other organizational matters on a part time basis.

Zuma hearing

Meanwhile, Zuma is expected to face an African National Congress (ANC) disciplinary hearing later this month.

The ANC has set 17 July 2024 at 10 am as the date and time to convene the disciplinary hearing against Zuma who now leads the MK party.

The ANC said Zuma’s disciplinary hearing will take place virtually.

Zuma was expected to face an ANC disciplinary hearing in May this year for contravening party rules.

However, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in a letter seen by The Citizen requested the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) chairperson Ralph Mgijima to postpone Zuma’s hearing, citing security concerns and fears of violence before the elections.

Charges

Zuma has been charged with two counts of contravening the ANC‘s rules, including contravening the party’s constitution, when he publicly endorsed the newly formed MK party last year and when he appeared on the candidate list for the MK party.

According to the ANC constitution’s rule 25, Zuma’s actions to not campaign or vote for the ANC are tantamount to a breach of the party’s constitution.

In December, Zuma announced that he would support the MK party for the 2024 general elections because the ANC had strayed from its core values.

