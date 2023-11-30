Middle East crisis: ANC, EFF join forces to call for closure of Israeli embassy
In a rare show of unity, the EFF and the ANC joine forces, demanding the immediate closure of the Israeli embassy.
People demonstrate as part of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, 29 November 2023, in Johannesburg. Various political parties including the ANC and EFF as well as pro-Palestine groups took part in the protest. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), alongside the ANC, sang the same tune yesterday in a bid to call for the Israeli embassy to shut down. In solidarity with SA Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Coalition, various political parties, unions and civil organisations came together to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. Members of these organisations marched from Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg, over Mandela Bridge and rallied at Constitution Hill. Five days from yesterday to close shop EFF Gauteng secretary Moshe Koma warned the embassy that it only had five days from yesterday to close shop, “or we’ll come…
Subscribe to continue reading this article and support trusted South African journalism
Access PREMIUM news, competitions and exclusive benefits
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula echoed Koma’s sentiments and said: “We want justice for the people of Palestine. As the ANC, we say (Israel Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu must be arrested now.”
“He is a war criminal. If the ICC (International Criminal Court) can take a decision about Ukraine and Russia that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin must be arrested, then why are we leaving out a murderer, someone who is killing children, bombing hospitals and refugee camps,” he added.
“We are calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy and we are saying that embassy should be closed not tomorrow but as in yesterday. We are here today to say no to genocide and the killing of innocent people.”
Mbalula said what other nations need to guarantee was that the people of Palestine were free and had a state of their own.