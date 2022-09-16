WATCH: Mogoeng Mogoeng speaks on ‘prophecy’ for him to become SA’s president

Citizen Reporter

Retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says he believes that someday he will become the president of South Africa.

The former head of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) says the “prophecy” about his presidency is even believed by people overseas who want to see him take up the reins at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

However, Mogoeng says he doesn’t know when the prophecy will come true, adding that he is not starting a political party any time soon nor lobbying to become president.

“I know that I’m called to be president. I don’t know when [and] I don’t know how. I’m not going to just start a political party or start lobbying and positioning myself to become president,” he said.

Mogoeng made the remarks on Thursday, while addressing the media at a gala dinner hosted by the Southern African Institute of Government Auditors in Tshwane.

[WATCH] Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says he knows he's called to be the President of South Africa one day. "It's a calling upon my life. I don't know how it's going to materialism," he says. pic.twitter.com/LlHxGt5GUB— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) September 16, 2022

Mogoeng says there have been many prophecies from different people around the world who also want to see him become South Africa’s first citizen someday.

“[There are] so many prophecies, even today at the hotel where I was, one lady was crying tears saying: ‘sir, I had a dream of you as president’.

“You don’t know how many messages I receive in one month, even from New York, saying we saw you being sworn in as president,” he said.

Mogoeng Mogoeng’s presidential ambitions

In August, the All African Alliance Movement, a new political party that was launched earlier this year, said it wanted Mogoeng to run as their presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

The party’s secretary general, Bishop Mishark Tebe, said South Africans were desperate for good and ethical leadership from someone like the former chief justice.

“We consulted extensively first to see what people on the ground wanted. People wanted a movement that they can be proud of.

“In other words, how can we do things that will take us back to 1994? We will remember that during the 1994 elections, everyone was excited and ready to vote, that is what people are looking for and also a leader of high calibre,” Tebe said.

However, Mogoeng’s presidential aspirations could be short-lived as the Judicial Code of Conduct bars retired judges from taking part in party politics.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe. Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

