Northern Cape ANC PEC throws its weight behind Ramaphosa for second term

The African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) in Northern Cape has endorsed Cyril Ramaphosa for a second term.

The province has joined Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng and Eastern Cape in endorsing Ramaphosa for a second term.

“This was due to the commitment of the current president to renew and reposition the ANC as an agent for change capable to improve the quality of life for all South Africans,” said Northern Cape ANC in a statement.

The province also submitted a few names for other top six positions, with Paul Mashatile, Oscar Mabuyane, Ronald Lamoa, David Mabuza, Senzo Mchunu and Mmamoloko Kubayi being nominated for the deputy president position.

Gwen Ramokgopa, Fikile Mbalula, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule were selected for the secretary-general position, while Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, Vuyiswa Tulelo and Maropene Ramokgopa’s names being submitted for consideration in the deputy secretary-general position.

Ronald Lamola and Stan Mathabatha’s names were submitted for the treasurer-general position, with Gwede Mantashe being preferred for the national chairperson.

The ANC in Gauteng also endorsed Ramaphosa for a second term, saying they wanted him to continue with the party’s project of renewal.

“After frank and robust deliberations on the road map towards the national conference, the policy perspective and leadership question, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to support the following leadership collective for the top 6 positions: The current president Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa for a second term as President of the ANC, to continue with the ANC programme of organisational unity and renewal,” said ANC Gauteng in a statement.

“The PEC further resolved that it will support our longest serving Gauteng provincial chairperson and current ANC TG Paul Mashatile, as the deputy president of the ANC. Mashatile is a towering revolutionary with unquestionable revolutionary morality and impeccable credentials.”

