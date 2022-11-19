Eric Naki
Political Editor
3 minute read
19 Nov 2022
4:50 am
Politics

ANC presidential battle: Numbers against Mkhize, even if Ramaphosa doesn’t make it

All provinces that will attend the ANC national conference except KwaZulu-Natal, have nominated Ramaphosa to be afforded his second term at the helm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize are the leading contenders for the ANC presidency. Pictures: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta and Nigel Sibanda
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize might be praying for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be impeached before the ANC’s elective conference at Nasrec next month, because the numbers are clearly against him if they are to go toe-to-toe. Even if Ramaphosa were to be charged criminally for the shenanigans that occurred at his game farm in Limpopo, Mkhize, as a compromised candidate who is under investigation for corruption, is unlikely to replace him. Mkhize’s support is confined to KwaZulu-Natal, his home province, which alone cannot guarantee him the ANC presidency and the presidency of the republic. Rather than go for Mkhize,...

