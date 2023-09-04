‘People keep spreading false narrative that ANC has done nothing’ – Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa stressed many ANC commitments made in its election manifesto in 2019 have either been implemented or are close to being actioned

The governing African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa waves to supporters as he arrives for the party’s 2019 Manifesto Review rally at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, on 3 September 2023. Photo: Phill Magakoe/ AFP

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has stressed that many of commitments the governing party made in its election manifesto in 2019 have either been implemented or are closed to being actioned.

Ramaphosa made the remarks during the review of the party’s 2019 election manifesto at the Dobsonville Stadium, in Soweto, on Sunday.

The review was a report back on the progress the ANC made in implementing the party’s policy from the last general elections.

Targets

During the gathering, Ramaphosa presented a new review document of the party’s 2019 election manifesto where the ANC set itself targets before the 2024 general elections.

Ramaphosa reiterated that many of the ANC’s commitments have been met.

“Many people keep spreading this false narrative that the ANC has done nothing. Our people know what the ANC has done. They are the ones who have seen the work of the ANC. They are the ones who see that work that is in progress, they see what has already been achieved.”

Ramaphosa said while there has been significant progress over the last two decades, there are some areas where there has been regression.

“We have gone backwards when it comes to increasing black management control, upscaling skills development, entrenching enterprise development and broadening procurement to give opportunities to black women, youth, workers and communities.

“At the end of apartheid, black ownership of JSE-listed companies was less than 1%. This figure has not improved much in the past 29 years,” Ramaphosa said.

Electoral prospects

Ramaphosa was confident about the party’s future electoral prospects, saying the ANC would garner a majority in the upcoming 2024 elections.

“The ANC is going to achieve an outright majority so be relaxed. […] We are confident that we are going to emerge victorious”.

He said the ANC was the party which brought about transformation, and people still see the party as the primary vehicle for change.

“The majority of the people who have always voted for the ANC and supported the ANC, still see the ANC as the only vehicle that, having commenced and started the transformation process in our country, can continue with it and consolidate and make it better.

“Many of our people don’t see other vehicles that can do so”, Ramaphosa said.

