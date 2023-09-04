Never say never with the ANC

In much the same way that American writer Mark Twain once laconically said that reports of his death had been “greatly exaggerated”, one must be careful of greatly exaggerating predictions of the ANC’s demise. Many of those making those predictions are either political opponents of the party, ordinary South Africans who are gatvol or even political analysts. What all of those particular people have in common is that they are out of touch with the ANC’s not-inconsiderable body of supporters. Many of those supporters – whether in townships or rural areas – are not the educated “clevers” crystal-ball gazing into…

In much the same way that American writer Mark Twain once laconically said that reports of his death had been “greatly exaggerated”, one must be careful of greatly exaggerating predictions of the ANC’s demise.

Many of those making those predictions are either political opponents of the party, ordinary South Africans who are gatvol or even political analysts.

What all of those particular people have in common is that they are out of touch with the ANC’s not-inconsiderable body of supporters.

Many of those supporters – whether in townships or rural areas – are not the educated “clevers” crystal-ball gazing into the future.

They are the people whose lives, whether some like to accept it or not, have been changed for the better since the ANC took over in 1994.

Many now have access to electricity and piped water and, woeful though education and health may be, these are things many of them never had in the past.

A good chunk of those people, who will continue to vote ANC, are either earning money in government jobs or are surviving off government grants… both of which might be less guaranteed if Cyril Ramaphosa and his party lose next year’s election.

And that is without taking into account the deep emotional bond between these people and the ANC, the organisation which, they believe, liberated South Africa.

No doubt their belief in their liberators is strengthened by the knowledge – as imparted repeatedly by the ANC leaders – that our current travails are the direct result of the depredations of apartheid, which cannot be reversed in a mere 30 years.

That fits in neatly with the national “it’s not my fault” psyche and the main reason the ruling party will never be held accountable by the people for its looting and incompetence.

Maybe we will get the government we deserve…