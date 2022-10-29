‘A project to grab Joburg’s resources’ – Phalatse blasts plans to oust her

Stephen Tau

Executive Mayor for the City of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says there is no substance to plans to have her ousted yet again.

Phalatse returned to the helm of the City for the second time in a space of weeks this week after she won her court battle against a motion of no confidence which led to her ousting in September.

Former Mayor Dada Morero reportedly said plans were afoot to institute another motion of no confidence against Phalatse.

In a written reply to questions posed to her by The Citizen, Phalatse said there was no substance to what she described as a ‘feverish’ ploy to have her removed again as Mayor.

“It is simply a project to grab the resources of the City for narrow and nefarious political ends and ultimately the residents will suffer under an ANC coalition,” Phalatse said.

Following last year’s Local Government Elections, there was no outright majority winner in the City of Johannesburg which led to the formation of a coalition agreement led by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

However, the coalition arrangement fell apart in recent months when the Patriotic Alliance (PA) decided to stand with the African National Congress (ANC).

Asked whether she is not worried about not having enough support to retain her position as the first citizen of Johannesburg, Phalatse said there is ongoing communication with various political parties.

What impact is the coalition drama having on service delivery?

Phalatse said they are still conducting an audit of the work that was done and not done.

“What is telling is that the illegally installed Executive Mayor, Cllr Dada Morero, never convened a meeting of the Mayoral Committee, a key decision-making body of the City.

“It is for this reason that, as one of my first acts, following the court judgment, I convened an evening meeting of the Mayoral Committee, which needed to urgently review reports to Council on matters like filling critical vacancies, corruption and the finances of the City,” she said.

Phalatse says various of the reports in question were blocked by the Speaker, which will indeed have an effect on service delivery.

Shouldn’t all political parties put their differences aside and work together in the interest of residents?

“In many ways, that is the gist of coalition politics.

“At some point, we had a coalition of 9 parties and the coalition agreement, which is a public document, speaks to ‘putting politics aside,’ as it speaks to what we agree upon and what is best for residents,” Phalatse said.

She says this is the reason why she continues to fight for the re-organisation and regrouping of the Joburg Multi-Party Government for the sake of residents.

“I truly believe that the government which I lead with the Members of the Mayoral Committee is the best chance that Joburg has at being repaired and rebuilt.

“We are talking about the economic capital of the country so there is a lot at stake not just for the survival of the City but the country as a whole,” Phalatse added.

Meanwhile, the DA’s federal council chair Helen Zille has already made it clear they don’t intend to work with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the City.

