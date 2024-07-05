PSC assures civil servants of job security in new government

Public Service Commission Commissioner, Anele Gxoyiya briefs media about their report on the performance of government departments. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

As the future of contract-employed ministerial staff of the sixth administration hangs in the balance, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has assured civil servants – from directors-general (DGs) to clerks – their jobs were secure in the government of national unity (GNU).

While the advent of the multi-party GNU has led to several ANC bigwigs losing their jobs, with some being demoted to serve as deputies, staff in role-playing posts – personal assistants, advisors and spokespersons – have been left at the mercy of incoming ministers.

ANC minister left out of 7th administration

ANC ministers left out of the seventh administration include Bheki Cele (police), Thandi Modise (defence), Noxolo Kiviet (public service and administration), Naledi Pandor (international relations and cooperation), Thulas Nxesi (labour and employment), Lindiwe Zulu (social development), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (women, youth and persons with disabilities), Pravin Gordhan (public enterprises) and Ebrahim Patel (trade, industry and competition).

The Ministerial Handbook makes it the prerogative of incoming ministers to absorb office staff who rendered ministerial services to the previous political heads, or do a complete overhaul by bringing their own team.

Speaking to The Citizen on the sidelines of the two-day Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) leadership and political school, ending today, PSC chief director for governance Cameron Jacobs maintained there would be “continuity in terms of the role of civil servants – from the sixth to the seventh administration”.

“There will be no change taking place – in line with the law governing the employment of civil servants,” he said.

“In respect of the appointment of the current DGs, there are regulations and rules in place.

“The PSC is currently busy with the new administration, inducting new ministers – part of a drive in collaboration with the school of governance and the department of public service and administration.

“In these engagements, we share insights on the appointment and retention of DGs – professionals administrative heads of departments, who exist outside of the public administration.

“There are proper processes, regulations and prescripts in place governing performance management.

“There is no need for civil servants to panic because the public service is regulated and there are processes to be followed, ensuring that nothing is done at the whim of a political principal,” said Jacobs.

Office of minister governed separately

Of ministerial office staff who served ministers in the sixth administration, Jacobs said: “The office of the minister is governed separately, compared to the public service as a whole.

“In terms of the Ministerial Handbook, staff only exist to play a role during the term of the minister or deputy minister.

“Ministerial staff contracts are bound by the tenure of the minister.

“New ministers have the right to appoint their own staff.”

While cautiously embracing the GNU, union federation Fedusa general-secretary Riefdah Ajam said the current political atmosphere represented “a change – although a unique one”.

“This GNU is different to the 1994 scenario in that it is more about the integration of different political parties into various departments – something we have not seen before.

“The nature of work and the manner in which we conduct business with our constituents is certainly going to be different. However, we remain focused on the mandate given to us,” said Ajam.

Former political foes now working together

“This is a different dichotomy, former political foes now working comfortably together.

“As we engage, Fedusa will continue to call the GNU executive to account, ensuring stability and accountability.

“I cannot say we are completely comfortable that the interests of workers will be given a priority.

“There are new dynamics that we have to deal with.

“You have an ANC minister with a DA deputy in some of the key portfolios that we are dealing with,” said Ajam.

“Ultimately, it is going to come down to our ability to engage and influence.

“In terms of ideology, Fedusa has remained politically nonaligned, making it possible for us to engage without compromising,” she added.

