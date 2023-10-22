From self-appointment to self-discipline: Is this Presidency official ‘the complete package’?

Note to self: Ntabozuko Nomlala has taken labour relations to the next level by acting as both judge and accused in his disciplinary process.

One of the chief directors in the Presidency’s department of planning, monitoring and evaluation (DPME), Ntabozuko Nomlala, has what one would call a rather unique approach to tackling South Africa’s high unemployment rate by simply appointing himself in several roles…

Nomlala is accused of not only orchestrating and finalising his own appointment as DPME head of human resources and corporate services, but of acting as both judge and offender in his very own disciplinary process.

Ntabozuko Nomlala: ‘Verbal warning and job to self’

He allegedly recently gave himself a verbal warning for mistakenly appointing a vehicle fleet manager who did not have the necessary driver’s licence.

According to the Sunday Times, Nomlala seems to be no stranger to disciplinary processes though.

About four years ago, the Public Service Commission (PSC) found that he had been involved in the irregular appointment of a number of senior officials. These appointments included himself.

It is alleged that for his position as permanent chief director, Nomlala designed the job specifications, was involved in the shortlisting of candidates and also set up the interview panel that hired him.

The PSC recommended at the time that Nomlala and other officials face disciplinary action.

DPME spokesperson Lawrence Ngoveni, however, told the publication that the department initiated a disciplinary process against Nomlala at the time, but it was never finalised.

He cited the fact that the presiding officer at the hearing resigned from the public service and “failed to produce a report and verdict”, as one of the reasons for this.

New disciplinary process launched

Ngoveni said a new disciplinary process had since been launched into Nomlala and the other officials.

Ironically, the DPME is tasked with monitoring the performance of other government departments, and oversees the presidential hotline on which citizens can complain about corruption and poor service delivery.

