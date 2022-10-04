Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
4 Oct 2022
4:49 am
Politics

ANC presidency race: Sisulu nowhere to be found despite early and noisy start

Eric Naki

ANC President
As the ANC top six positions appear to be all contested towards the party’s national conference in December, President Cyril Ramaphosa has received another nomination for a second term as ANC president – this time from the North West’s ward 17 in Mmakau, where his brother-in-law, Patrice Motsepe, originally comes from. Ramaphosa’s nomination by his home branch at Chiawelo, Soweto, on Sunday was the second in a single weekend following the rural community in North West nominating him on Saturday. The president is married to Tshepo Ramaphosa, Motsepe’s sister. The president’s nomination by ward 17 occurred hours prior to his...

