‘Step in, McKenzie’: ATM condemns sale of heritage sites on Basotho royal land

The ATM has given a list of demands to the Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture, Gayton Mckenzie central to the Basotho heritage in South Africa

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it’s disappointed by government’s decision to sell historically valuable land that was once the capital of the Basotho kings in the Free State.

The land includes a sacred burial site for royal regiments, rock paintings by the Khoi-San people who once lived there, and mountains considered to be the birthplace of the Basotho nation and homestead of King Moshoeshoe.

The Citizen spoke to ATM Provincial Chairperson Tommy Ancell on Wednesday about his concerns over the heritage of the Basotho people.

Heritage gems sold off in 2016

“These sites, which were sold in 2016 for private use, are integral to our heritage and hold immense cultural and historical significance,” he said.

Ancell said the land which is located in the Eastern part of the province in the Dihlabeng Local Municipality was important to the history of South Africa and surrounding countries.

“The kings who lived there gave birth to the Basotho people and the Lozi people who are now found in Zambia, Namibia and Malawi and parts of Zimbabwe,” he said.

According to Mautse mountains were an important tourism attraction and could attract tourists from all over the world.

“We urge the government to seek recognition for the Mautse Mountains as a Unesco Heritage Site, highlighting their natural beauty and historical importance, which can also boost local tourism,” he said.

Meeting with Minister McKenzie

On Tuesday a delegation from the ATM met with Arts and Culture Minister Gayton Mckenzie to hand over a memorandum of demands concerning the Basotho heritage in the Free State.

The demands included the return of heritage land that previously belonged to the kings.

The party said having the land under government control would ensure that it’s accessible to the public.

The ATM also wants government to recognise all Basotho kings and Chiefs in the Free State.

“The ATM firmly believes that these demands will significantly contribute to restoring the dignity of the Basotho people and preserving our indigenous heritage. We are hopeful for the minister’s prompt consideration of our requests, as we strive to reclaim our heritage and ensure a brighter future for our community,” Ancell said.

Responding to the ATM, Mckenzie said he would meet with party leaders in four weeks to discuss the matter. He also said he would come back with a delegation of officials to handle the matter.

