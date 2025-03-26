Lesotho confirms complaint against Bafana over Mokoena’s cards

“The question is, was a rule broken? If yes, we are fully entitled to protest and get the points," said Mohapi.

Teboho Mokoena of South Africa is challenged by Lehlohonolo Matsau of Lesotho during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane last Friday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Lesotho Football Association (LEFA) has confirmed that it has sent a query to CAF and FIFA over the yellow cards accumulated by Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena in the World Cup qualifiers.

Before Tuesday’s clash between South Africa and Benin, reports emerged suggesting that Mokoena was not eligible to play in Friday’s Group C clash against Lesotho, which Bafana Bafana won 2-0.



The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder had previously picked up two yellow cards against the same Benin in the first qualifier and Zimbabwe in the fourth. He was therefore not eligible to play against Lesotho last Friday.

LEFA secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi has now confirmed that they have complained against South Africa to CAF and FIFA.

“The question is, was a rule broken? If yes, we are fully entitled to protest and get the points. We were made aware of Mokoena’s bookings and have since sent a formal inquiry to CAF and FIFA,” Mohapi told the Sowetan.

“We have heard that Nigeria also wants to protest, and they are entitled to that because the result (last Friday) prejudices everyone. Suppose it were we, who fielded a defaulter and got the points; Bafana would have done the same.

“Unfortunately, the law is the law, and SAFA should have known about the bookings. We have no hard feelings. We want those points,” added Mohapi.

Lesotho awaiting response from FIFA

Other reports have suggested that Bafana could get away with their indiscretion if the Lesotho FA did not report the matter to Fifa within 24 hours.

Mohapi, however, has dismissed these report, saying: “There’s no such. If the protest is valid, FIFA will look into it. We are awaiting their response.”

Bafana currently lead Group C with 13 points. Hugo Broos’ side is five points clear of joint second-placed Benin and Rwanda, six clear of Nigeria, and seven clear of Lesotho.

However, Bafana could lose three points if they are found guilty of fielding an ineligible player, and those points would be awarded to Lesotho.