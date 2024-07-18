Thaba Chweu municipality faces criticism over 130 vacant positions

Thaba Chweu local municipality in Mpumalanga has been lambasted for failing to fill 130 vacant positions.

It has been established that the municipality failed to fill the vacancies in the previous financial year.

According to the municipality’s corporate service department quarterly report seen by The Citizen, the unoccupied positions include some in finance, technical and engineering, community service and local economic planning.

Critical questions on who does the work

Commenting on the matter, John Molepo, an associate professor from North-West University said: “ I do not know if they had the moratorium from the Treasury in terms of filing the positions, but also failing to fill these important positions raises critical questions on who does the work in case these vacant positions are still there.

“Maybe it could be the question of overburdening [other] staff members, therefore leading them not being able to achieve the objectives of rendering services,” said Molepo.

“Perhaps they are outsourcing and bringing consultants who then charge the municipality an exorbitant amount of money for jobs which could have been done by the people in those positions.”

He added: “It is important that those in leadership or governance should be able to strike a balance in making sure that the services of the people are being rendered, while they also look at the economic part of that. The leadership needs to fill those vacant positions for them to be able to deliver service to the people of Thaba Chweu municipality.”

DA calls for Cogta to intervene

Yesterday, the DA released a statement calling on the Mpumalanga MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Speedy Mashilo to intervene and address the issue of the vacant positions.

Cogta spokesperson Lindiwe Msibi said the department was expediting the filling of vacant positions with highly qualified and skilled professionals, as prescribed by the Municipal Staff Regulations.

Msibi said the department was collaborating closely with municipalities to ensure a seamless implementation of the recruitment process with a focus on “maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”

