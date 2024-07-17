Man smears faeces on himself to dodge court in father’s murder case

Tsepo Dlamini, charged with his father’s murder, smeared faeces on himself to avoid court, postponing his hearing.

A Mpumalanga man was accused of allegedly stabbing and killing his father on Sunday following an argument. He was supposed to appear before the Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Found smeared in faeces, case postponed

However, in a surprising turn of events, Tsepo Dlamini did not appear on Monday morning after correction service officers found him smeared in his own faeces in his cell.

The matter was forced to be postponed, the Sowetan reported, to Tuesday, where he would appear in person.

According to Mpumalanga police, the 24-year-old suspect stabbed and killed his 62-year-old father at home in Kamhlushwa outside Malelane on Sunday at about 5pm. The father and son lived together in the same house.

Argument between father and son

Captain Magonseni Nkosi said that preliminary investigations indicate that the two had an argument earlier in the day, but the misunderstanding was amicably resolved.

ALSO READ: Life sentence for man who stabbed, bludgeoned wife with fire extinguisher

“Later, when the victim came back from church, the suspect called him inside the house. It is during this time that the suspect allegedly took a knife and stabbed his father multiple times,” Nkosi said.

The injured father tried to escape the attack, but he fell down some steps at the house.

According to the police, Dlamini then ran out of the house, but when community members saw the bleeding father, it raised alarm, and they managed to nab the son and call police to the scene.

Suspect attempted suicide

“It is alleged that the suspect also sustained some stab wounds after he allegedly stabbed himself several times, too,” Nkosi said in relation to Dlamini’s suicide attempt.

His father was certified dead by medical practitioners on the scene.

The acting provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the gruesome murder.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘I didn’t kill her because I was drunk; I was angry,’ says man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend before killing himself (VIDEO)

Mkhwanazi also urged victims of domestic violence to urgently report to the police before the unexpected happens.

“We commend the community of Kamhlushwa for not taking the law into their own hands,” the general said.