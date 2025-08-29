‘They are hungry for positions’:  ANC internal battles spill out in Joburg council meeting

The ANC continues to run the City of Johannesburg through a power-sharing arrangement with other parties.

Governance in the City of Johannesburg could collapse due to a bitter fight between the ANC and its coalition partners.

The Citizen reported this week that a fight has erupted between the PA and the EFF over the vacant MMC for transport position, previously held by Kenny Kunene.

On Thursday, the ANC and its coalition partners failed to vote for a new council whip due to disagreements among them.

The Citizen understands that the ANC Women’s League also protested against the exclusion of women in senior positions in the council. They allegedly wore their ANC uniform as a sign of their disapproval.

Sources within the council believe that the Women’s League influenced their votes, but some believe it could have been the EFF or the PA.

The ANC’s balancing moves

However, the ANC’s regional secretary received their votes, as the voting process was conducted through a secret ballot. There were 42 spoiled votes, which prevented the ANC’s Khazamula Chake from taking the position.

“We understand that the women’s league has their concerns, and we have engaged with them,” he said.

Manganye said the ANC’s Provincial Task Team (PTT) is also managing talks concerning the stand off between the PA and the EFF.

ActionSA weighs in on vacant positions

However, ActionSA caucus spokesperson Marcel Coutriers told The Citizen that it is clear that there is mistrust between the ANC and its partners.

“These guys are just not greedy; they are hungry for positions, and luckily, this whole Government of Local Unity (GLU) is imploding.

“They are slowly imploding because of the rot that they have created,” he said.

He also said the mayor should urgently appoint a capable person to fill the transport MMC position.

“We are saying to this coalition, whatever they decide, let it be in the best interests of the residents of the City of Johannesburg,” he said.

Rise Mzansi prepares for its maiden contest in Joburg

Rise Mzansi has also expressed concern about the slow pace in filling Kunene’s former position.

“The City of Johannesburg’s roads remain in a shocking state and continue to deteriorate while the inept Mayor Councillor Dada Morero, remains mum about when the vacant post of MMC for Transport will be filled,” he said.

Seabe said Rise Mzansi is preparing itself to contest elections in the City of Johannesburg in 2026.

“Rise Mzansi is currently readying its campaign machinery in order to ensure that the best candidates are put forward to repair and rebuild the economic and financial services capital of South Africa and the continent.

“Like we did ahead of the 2024 elections, there will be an open candidate selection process so that the best leaders are elected to serve in the city council,” he said.

ALSO READ: Johannesburg ranks as most affordable city to buy homes

Possible collaboration to take over Johannesburg

Seabe said Rise Mzansi is in talks with other small parties about a collaboration strategy for next year’s elections.

“We have been talking to other political parties about coming together behind a common electoral and political programme, but this work needs leaders who are willing to collaborate and build a genuinely new, unifying, and progressive political proposition.

“Talks are ongoing, so it would be unfair to refer to individuals, organisations and political parties,” he said.

The Citizen understands that the Provincial Task Team (PTT) is handling negotiations with the PA and the EFF on the contested position, while another council meeting is expected to be convened to once again vote for the Whip of Council.

NOW READ: Failing city: Can Joburg be saved?