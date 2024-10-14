Tshwane names new mayoral committee

Moya said the new committee marked the end of uncertainty in Tshwane.

The new mayor of Tshwane yesterday announced her list of MMCs who promised to turn around the capital city after booting out the DA’s Cilliers Brink in September.

The new mayoral committee is made up of members from the ANC, EFF and Moya’s party, Good ActionSA, after a motion of no confidence ousted the DA led coalition.

Dr Nasiphi Moya was elected mayor with 122 votes against the former mayor Cilliers Brink who received only 86 out of a total of 208 votes during a secret ballot last Wednesday.

‘New committee marks end of uncertainty’ – Moya

The new mayoral committee was a sharp contrast to the previous mayoral committee which was made up of members from the DA, Freedom Front Plus and Action SA.

Moya’s new committee includes MMC for community and social development services Palesa Modise (ANC), MMC for economic development and spatial planning Sarah Mabotsa (Good), MMC for environment and agriculture management Obakeng Ramabodu (EFF), finance MMC Eugene Modise (ANC), health MMC Tshegofatso Mashabela (EFF), corporate and shared services MMC Kholofelo Morodi (ActionSA), MMC for housing and human settlements Aaron Maluleka (ANC), roads and transport MMC Tlangi Mogale (ANC), MMC for utility services Frans Boshielo (ANC) and community safety MMC Hannes Coetzee (ActionSA).

ALSO READ: Tshwane mayor promises to tackle city’s ageing infrastructure after major power outage

Moya said the new committee marked the end of uncertainty in the city.

“In the coming days, we will hold our first official meeting, where we will develop a collective plan of action to fix our city, driven by the belief that our residents deserve better,” she said.

It is unclear what the future holds for city manager Johann Mettler who recently came under fire from the Tshwane EFF after he reprimanded municipal workers for their behaviour when former mayor Brink was removed on 26 September.

ALSO READ: Will Moya break the cycle of short-term mayors in Tshwane?