Lunga Simelane
3 minute read
20 Oct 2022
5:05 am
Politics

Voter apathy a result of poor leadership, corruption, system dysfunction – experts

Lunga Simelane

Duvenhage said there was nothing done to improve voter turnout.

Voter apathy: People negative about leadership, corruption, system dysfunction - experts
Voting at the Highway Gardens voting station in Edenvale during the voting day, 1 November 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney
Besides temporary improving service delivery, last-minute door-to-door campaigns, giving people food parcels and T-shirts, it seems no effort or strategy is being put in place to improve poor voter turnout. Despite multiple requests for information over three days, the Electoral Commission of SA did not respond. While the ANC is preparing for its December national elective conference and 2024 polls, voter apathy remained a major problem – possibly due to the lack of service delivery, lack of voter education or other issues such as no satisfactory alternative parties. Sipho Lukele from Johannesburg said the element of disinterest from voters was...

Read more on these topics