WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers Sona 2023 speech

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall.

The EFF, however, has promised to disrupt proceedings and not allow the president to speak.

Ramaphosa is expected to touch on many issues plaguing South Africa, including load shedding and the country’s struggling economy.

The president is also expected to address what has been achieved since Sona 2022, although some believe there is not much to list in this regard.

ALSO READ: SONA LIVE UPDATES: Catch every moment from Ramaphosa’s speech