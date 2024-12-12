We never said we will work with MK – SACP official

The SACP, led by Solly Mapaila, has denied any plans to work with MK, reaffirming its focus on alliances with other progressive parties.

Supporters of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May 2024. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The South African Communist Party (SACP) wants nothing to do with Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party because it is a counter-revolutionary organisation that will take the country on the wrong path.

This is according to SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila, who clarified the accusation levelled against the party that it opposed the ANC’s cooperation with the DA because it was pushing for the ANC to be aligned with MK.

Mapaila dismissed the accusation, saying it was a mischief emanating from some in the ANC and certain section of the media.

‘Mischief from ANC and media’ – Mapaila

He told journalists at the party’s fifth special national congress in Boksburg yesterday the SACP was not in alliance with MK, nor was it planning to do so.

“As the SACP, we never said we will work with MK party, we never said that. We said we are not going to the DA and MK,” Mapaila said.

He mentioned two Sunday newspapers, which continuously published allegations about the SACP working with the MK party against the ANC.

“We have no formal relations with the MK party. If there was anything, we would have said so,” Mapaila said.

“We said the ANC must go for a minority government and work with the EFF, PAC, United Democratic Movement, Al Jama-ah and perhaps also with Patriotic Alliance. We said the ANC must secure power with these parties, but not with the DA. We are not in alliance with the MK party.”

SACP not in alliance with MK

He was echoed by party national treasurer Joyce Moloi-Maropa who said: “There is no way that we could insist on an alliance with MK party. We know where it is taking the country.”

Mapaila said the SACP would fight for the full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill as passed by parliament.

He said the SACP initiated the education legislation and the National Health Insurance (NHI) as part of its projects to improve the lives of the working class.

“The NHI was started by the SACP. It was part of our campaign that we initiated during the time of [then health minister] Dr Manto Tshabalala-Msimang.”

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was last evening expected to make a presentation on understanding the struggles around the NHI and implementation of the Act, amid opposition to it.

NHI presentation

The NHI provides for inclusive provision for all in the state-subsided health care for South Africa, but its opponents argued the programme was too expensive to implement.

SACP national chair Blade Nzimande said even the Bela Bill was a project of the SACP, which he personally led.

Mapaila said the party’s decision to contest the elections as an entity away from the ANC was taken at the SACP national congress, which also adopted a roadmap to the process.

An augmented central committee took the decision that the SACP must enter the 2026 local government election on its own, although it supported the ANC in the 2024 general election.

The SACP position is expected to be discussed during the presentation of the congress central committee political report by Mapaila today.

Political report

The support for the ANC in the May election was motivated by the fact that there was a plot to unseat the ANC, hatched by reactionary forces comprising the neoliberal parties that established the so-called Moonshot Pact led by the DA and the Inkatha Freedom Party.

The congress will today be addressed by Gauteng premier and ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi, an outspoken opponent of the government of national unity (GNU) formed with the DA.

But Mapaila said Lesufi was not invited to the meeting because of his anti-GNU stance, but it was their tradition to invite the host premier in ANC run-provinces to address its congresses.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile would address the gathering tomorrow morning.